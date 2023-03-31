The Farm Is Rebranding... Can You Name Their Chicken?

To kick off the brand refresh, The Farm is launching a “Name Our Chicken” contest. The winning submission will win much-sought-after Farm swag.

The Farm AV announces brand refresh focused on assisting integrators with end-to-end enterprise AV services—primarily focused on the Q-SYS platform and Farm-endorsed manufacturer partners. The Farm is elevating its brand’s role in the AV industry with an updated logo, new website, and a contest to name its beloved chicken logo.

“The pandemic really gave us the chance to take a close look at the direction we wanted to take the company long-term,” explains CEO and founder John Hood.

“We pivoted," Hood continued. "We retooled. We put the right pieces in place. We added Tom Mattley and Andrew Stanley, formerly of AVDG, as well as Kelly Perkins, formerly of Vaddio and AVI Systems. We expanded our team and services into southern California and the mountain region.

"We developed FarmAssist—our team of Q-SYS programmers and field engineers, most of whom are young, motivated, and eager to learn—and they get paid for all the training time. We are proud to have not only built an entry point into the AV industry but created a home for those who’ve been around the block a few times. Our team is what allows us to solve our integrator customers’ problems—by adding to their strengths and filling in the gaps. Our team is everything.”

The Farm team consists of manufacturers’ sales representatives, technical service providers, and regional training and education experts—all focused on meeting the needs of integrators in the enterprise AV space.