SunBrite TV Releases Outdoor Model Series

SunBriteTV has released the new 4K UHD Veranda Series, a fully functional outdoor series.
- The series features superior safety, durability and performance over indoor televisions in shaded outdoor environments. Veranda’s screens are up to 30 percent brighter than typical indoor TVs for optimum viewing conditions at any time of day or night. Rust-proof powder-coated aluminum exteriors and a watertight cable entry system prevent moisture, insects, dust and salt corrosion from affecting components outside and in.
- “Daytime during the Dog Days of Summer is uncomfortable for just about everyone,” says Jonathan Johnson, General Manager, SunBriteTV. “But summer evenings can be lovely! And after spending all day indoors, sitting on the patio or deck watching late-night TV is a great way to relax, cool off, and unwind.”
- Built for permanent outdoor installation in shaded locations, the Veranda Series offers an operating temperature range of -24 to 104°F, and storage temperature range from -24 to 140°F. SunBriteTV also offers the new 4K UHD Signature Series for partial sun applications and the rugged Pro Series for full sun.