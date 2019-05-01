Stem Audio Launches Conference Room Ecosystem

The What: Stem Audio is launching what it calls a "conference room ecosystem." The product is a tool-box of five networkable products that can be mixed and matched into any meeting room, designed to alleviate the pains currently experienced by IT professionals and everyday users. The Stem ecosystem includes three audio devices: Table, Wall, and Ceiling which can be mixed and matched and work in tandem with Stem Audio’s Control and Hub.

The What Else: “When we embarked on the journey to create Stem, we wanted to bring to light a revolution in the audio conferencing industry,” said Jacob Marash, CEO of Stem Audio. “We felt like the current solutions were not complete and up to par with today’s technology standards. In order to create a complete solution, we determined it must align with these six principles: intuitive, controllable, reliable, simple, scalable, and flexible. The Stem ecosystem is something we believe delivers that complete solution.”

The Bottom Line: Stem Audio will make its first public appearance at InfoComm 2019 in Booth 4161. Attendees will get the opportunity to experience Stem and get an in-depth look at the features and products that make its conference room ecosystem.