Stem Audio Ecosystem Adds New Speaker

The What: The new Stem Speaker, the latest addition to the Stem Audio Ecosystem, is a PoE+ powered 9-inch external speaker with options for mounting on ceilings, walls, and tables.

Stem Audio Stem Speaker (Image credit: Stem Audio)

The What Else: Customers will have the freedom and flexibility to mount the device anywhere they want and expand not only microphone pickup, but also audio output in any area of a collaboration space. Shure, which acquired Stem Audio in November 2020, says that the speaker's powerful driver delivers an exceptional sound experience in any meeting room.

“With the release of Stem Speaker, customers have a new device to mix and match so they may customize any room exactly the way they want it,” said Jacob Marash, managing director of Stem Audio at Shure. “It’s a monumental first addition to the ecosystem, with many more to come.”

The Bottom Line: Because it is designed by Stem Audio, it seamlessly integrates with the entire Stem Audio ecosystem of networked devices that can be managed on the Stem Audio ecosystem platform. The Stem Audio ecosystem supports up to 10 audio endpoints per room. The new speaker is the sixth device available in Stem’s ecosystem and is available for pre-order directly at stemaudio.com or through a network of IT resellers or AV integration partners.