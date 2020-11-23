Shure Acquires Stem Audio to Expand its Portfolio Of Conferencing Audio Solutions

Shure has acquired CA-based Midas Technology, Inc.—also known as Stem Audio—which specializes in providing a suite of products including table, ceiling, and wall microphones as well as loudspeakers, control interfaces, and hubs.

(Image credit: Shure)

With the acquisition of Stem Audio, Shure says it will be able to further expand and diversify its solution offering for organizations of all sizes, while Stem Audio will benefit from the robust global infrastructure and support capabilities that Shure provides.

“We both believe in ecosystems. Working together, we aim to provide customers with better options to deploy great audio in more spaces, more cost effectively, and more quickly,” said Chris Schyvinck, president and CEO, Shure. “Shure and Stem Audio understand the importance of good quality audio and taking care of customers, so this acquisition is a great fit for both organizations.”

“We’re thrilled to be joining a company with an unrivaled pedigree and history in manufacturing audio products,” said Jacob Marash, CEO and founder, Stem Audio. “Shure’s scale and global reach will help make Stem Audio products more available to customers, providing improved value, quality, and support.”

Shure and Stem Audio will continue to operate separately as integration plans for sales and support are finalized. Future plans for the respective product portfolios will be shared later. In the meantime, customers will continue to buy and receive support for Stem Audio products from Stem Audio’s current channels. The acquisition also includes Midas’ Phoenix Audio Technologies brand.