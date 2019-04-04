Stampede’s 2019 Big Book of AV Tour Visits Phoenix’s Sizzling Startup Scene

Phoenix area technology integrators, resellers, and end users understand the benefits of integrated audiovisual and communications technologies. On April 25, they will have the opportunity to experience the next generation of technology offerings when Stampede takes its 2019 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series to the Sheraton Crescent Hotel in Phoenix, AZ.

“In the past five years, Phoenix has seen the number of tech companies in its downtown area almost quadruple,” said Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly. “With more and more startups making the move to the city, Stampede has an opportunity to present key players in the technology scene there with the latest innovations from the industry’s top category leaders. We look forward to meeting with professionals in the area to provide them with strategic training forums, networking opportunities, and valuable industry insight.”



The Phoenix stop of the North American tour will begin at 10:00 a.m. with a Tech Showcase Exhibit where attendees and manufacturers have the chance to meet one-on-one to discuss the latest products, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

Every attendee of the 2019 Global Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit and $50 Amazon gift card. Attendees will also be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free Drone.