Stampede and DJI Tello EDU Team Up at InfoComm 2019 to Demonstrate Educational Applications of Drones

Stampede is teaming up with DJI Tello EDU to showcase the applicability of drones in K-12 STEM/STEAM programs with ongoing live demonstrations at next week’s InfoComm 2019 in Booth 1329.

What’s more, according to Stampede president and CEO Kevin Kelly, Stampede is offering the first 50 schools that order 10 DJI Tello EDU drones between June 12 and July 31, 2019 10 Online Drone Safety Course Trainings through Unmanned Vehicle University featuring DJI. To qualify, schools will watch a demo at InfoComm in the Stampede booth to receive a voucher for the course. They can redeem the voucher when they purchase the 10 DJI Tello EDUs after the show through their reseller. Each training has a value of $199.00.

“InfoComm has become a premier event for the education channel and we’re taking full advantage of this at this year’s show with an entire section of our booth devoted to the channel and with a flying cage that demonstrates the unique capabilities of drones in education,” Kelly said. “We expect a lot of educators will leave the show this year with a greater appreciation for what drones can contribute to their STEM/STEAM programs.”