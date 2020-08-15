Stampede 2020 North American Virtual Vendor Summit to be Held in October

Stampede is going virtual for its North American Vendor Summit with three days of virtual presentations, training, networking, and entertainment events to deliver a very real impact on partner sales for the rest of 2020 and 2021.

The three-day event will take place October 13-15 with the executive business session running from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. EST on October 14.

“The health and safety of our employees and partners remain our number one priority as we head toward the all-important fourth quarter sales season,” Kevin Kelly, Stampede CEO and president said. “And while we will certainly miss the energy that naturally stems from live, in-person meetings, we’re very excited to present a full range of integrated program opportunities that are really going to help drive partner sales for the rest of the year and in 2021.”

More information on the 2020 Stampede Virtual Vendor Summit can be found here.