Spinitar's Golf for Hope Sets New Record

On Nov. 8, along with their guests and sponsors, Spinitar, an APEX-certified international audiovisual integrator and member of the PSNI Global Alliance, raised a record-breaking $140,000 for City of Hope during the seventh annual Golf for Hope charity event.

City of Hope is a non-profit cancer treatment and research center located in Southern California. “We at City of Hope could not be more fortunate and honored to have partners like Spinitar champion our life-saving mission to find the cures to cancer, diabetes, and other life-threatening illnesses,” said Andy Ishii, director of corporate philanthropy, City of Hope. “This is truly an inspiring feat in any 'normal' year, but for this to occur as our communities continue to recover from COVID-19 after nearly two years is awe-inspiring."

[SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2021]

The sold-out event was held at Yorba Linda Country Club in Orange County, CA. Players in attendance enjoyed a round of golf, which included a number of competitions, such as a closest to the pin contest, a longest drive contest, a mega putting contest (sponsored by Biamp), and a hole-in-one contest, (sponsored by Land Rover of Anaheim Hills). Proceeding golf, guests attended a private dinner reception and silent auction.

Two-time Los Angeles Lakers champion Sasha Vujačić served as Spinitar’s celebrity guest host and played alongside the full-field of golfers. A special guest appearance was also made by Andy Buckley from The Office, who virtually joined the event where he proclaimed his support of City of Hope and their great efforts to fight and cure cancer.

“A special thanks to this year’s celebrity host and two-time NBA Champion from the Los Angeles Lakers, Sasha Vujačić, for being a terrific addition to this event," said Jeff Irvin, Principal, Spinitar. "Once again the Golf for Hope tournament chair, Katie Rogina, knocked it out of the park and created a very special day of fun and fundraising for all of us. We look forward to continuing the fight in 2022.”

Diamond Sponsors: Allied Steel Co., Crestron, Extron, HP, Legrand AV, PNC Bank

Platinum Sponsors: Barco, Epson, Samsung, Savills

Silver Sponsors: BrightSign, Liberty AV Solutions, Sharp/NEC, Sonance

Gold Sponsors: Harman, Renkus-Heinz, Shure