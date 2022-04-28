Red Dot Digital Media, Spinitar Bring Digital Wayfinding Solution to Hawaii Resort

Red Dot Digital Media , a leading specialty integrator in the digital signage space, recently helped to update the audiovideo infrastructure at Turtle Bay Resort, a luxury property located on the Hawaiian island of Oahu. The project was an integral component of a 2021 renovation that reimagined how guests discover points of interest and activities in and around the resort.

One of Turtle Bay’s key goals for the project was to prominently market resort activities to guests as they enter the property, as well as provide an elegant wayfinding solution to acquaint visitors with the resort. To achieve this, Spinitar engaged Red Dot Digital Media to design a pair of interactive wayfinding displays centrally located in the main resort lobby. Red Dot developed a multi-layered interactive experience that invites guests to engage with the displays to learn more about the property and plan activities during their stay.

“It was important to Turtle Bay that the touch-interactive displays project a sleek, striking look consistent with the upscale guest experience at the resort,” said Justin Rogina, account manager at Spinitar. “Red Dot delivered on that front, creating an interactive experience that is as informative as it is beautiful. The displays have become a centerpiece of the Turtle Bay experience, helping guests discover all the wonderful opportunities that await them at the resort.”

(Image credit: Red Dot Digital Media)

The vertically oriented displays feature an attract loop of video content giving a quick visual of local scenery and nearby activities. Guests can interrupt the attract loop by selecting from a trio of touch-interactive on-screen buttons to view a detailed resort map, a map of the entire island, and daily weather and surf reports.

Perhaps the most creative aspect of the displays is the use of eight activity “bubbles” that float across the screen, each circular graphic corresponding to a different island activity. When a guest taps an activity of interest, they’re taken to an informative screen with a collection of relevant still images, text, and video content that introduces them to the activity they selected. The guest also has the option of scanning a QR code to view additional information and book activities directly on their phones.

“Spinitar was a great partner to work with on this project,” said Darryl Kuder, president of Red Dot Digital Media. “They did a fantastic job of managing the environmental challenges presented by Turtle Bay’s coastal location. The end result is amazing - a robust AV network that will be the centerpiece of the resort for years to come.”

(Image credit: Red Dot Digital Media)

Turtle Bay personnel can easily update on-screen content via a custom Google Sheets interface. Almost every element of the presentation can be updated on demand, including the maps, images, video content, text, QR codes, and even the border color surrounding the interactive bubbles.

The interactive wayfinding displays were an important element of a much broader scope of work that encompassed the entire property. Lead integrator Spinitar was charged with approaching this extensive overhaul in a way that hid the project’s technical complexities from view to preserve the beauty of the property. This meant accommodating multiple long-distance runs in varying ground conditions, with careful attention to ensure all AV equipment was properly weatherproofed. Once completed, this powerful new AV network met the resort’s need to implement a robust, future-proofed AV network that delivers rich content at key guest touchpoints.