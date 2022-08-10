SoundTube Updates CMi, CM-BGM Ceiling Speakers to UL-Approved Flangeless Grilles

SoundTube Entertainment (opens in new tab) has announced the availability of flangeless grilles for many of the SoundTube CM in-ceiling speakers.

The flangeless magnetic attachment makes it simple to install and remove the grille while proving a modern streamlined look. With an additional clip-on safety harness, the grilles maintain UL approval. The flangeless magnetic grilles are now standard on the new CM-BGM-II series and are available as an option on the CMi series of speakers.

“We're updating our products to maintain the outstanding performance we're known for, while meeting current décor trends in the commercial market,” said Michael Sipe, vice president. “The updates to the CM-BGM and CMi series give integrators and users modern design elements while further simplifying installation.”

The CM speakers are designed specifically for low and suspended ceilings. SpeedWing constant-tension mounting ensures rapid installation. Using BroadBeam technology CMi and CM-BGM-II speakers greatly expand the coverage area providing full frequency dispersion thus less speakers are needed.

CMi series speakers have an adjustable output using a low insertion-loss transformer for use in 25V, 70.7V and 100V systems. Tile bridge, magnetic grille, euro-blocks, and paint masks are included with each speaker. CMi speakers are designed to sonically match SoundTube’s RSi and SMi speakers for applications requiring a combination of hanging and mounted speakers.