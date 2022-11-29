Sound Devices Expands Astral Series Wireless Range—Check It Out

Sound Devices (opens in new tab) released the A20-Nexus, the latest in its Astral Series wireless transmitters and receivers with SpectraBand technology. A20-Nexus is a compact, expandable digital wireless receiver that is designed to serve as the hub of the Astral wireless range which also includes the A20-Mini and A20-RX. A20-Nexus offers an industry-leading tuning range as well as NexLink integrated long distance remote control. The true diversity digital wireless receiver ships with 8-Channels and can be expanded via software to 12 or 16 channels for larger productions.

“The Astral Series is the culmination of years of research and development in wireless technology to design robust, versatile solutions for mobile RF professionals that can be used around the world,” said Sound Devices CEO Matt Anderson. “With A20-Nexus, we sought to not only provide the ultimate portable receiver for our customers in film and television production, but also the Astral Series to meet the rapidly growing needs for wireless in live event production, musical theater, corporate AV, houses of worship, and more.”

A20-Nexus utilizes Sound Devices’ SpectraBand technology to offer an unprecedented global tuning range of 470-1525 MHz and exceptional RF filtering capabilities which allow it to utilize legal RF frequencies everywhere. The receiver also features NexLink long distance remote control of transmitters and integrated RTSA (Real Time Spectrum Analysis). A20-Nexus can also be controlled with a mobile phone or tablet via web app, plus with Power via PoE and audio via Dante, the A20-Nexus is perfect for productions requiring full remote operation. The combination of features allows it to replace multiple devices in any RF professional’s wireless toolkit, and its svelte form factor makes it equally at home in a bag, on a sound cart, or taking up minimal space in a fixed install.

Highlights of the A-20 Nexus