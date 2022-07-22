Sound Devices Unveils its New A20-RX Wireless Receiver

The receiver features SpectraBand technology covering 285 MHz of available spectrum in the U.S. and 383 MHz in the UK.

Sound Devices introduce a new receiver.
(Image credit: Sound Devices)

The A20-RX, the two-channel, true diversity receiver with SpectraBand technology, is now available from Sound Devices (opens in new tab). SpectraBand gives the A20-RX receiver and A20-Mini transmitter a tuning range of470 MHz-1525 MHz. The A20-RX also features high-discrimination front end filtering for better performance in noisy RF environments and Frequency AutoAssign for faster setup. The receiver is compatible with both A20-Mini and A10-TX transmitters.

“As wireless spectrum becomes increasingly crowded, sound professionals need flexibility when it comes to tuning range. The A20-RX is the first receiver on the market that can tune not only in common UHF TV bands around 470 – 608 MHz, but far above that,” said Gary Trenda, RF applications engineer at Sound Devices. “We’re excited to offer the A20-RX and an upgrade path for our A10-RX customers.” 

The A20-RX is the second product in Sound Devices’ first wireless product line. The first product, the A20-Mini transmitter, is receiving a free firmware upgrade to enable SpectraBand when used with the A20-RX. The A20-RX is also compatible with all tuning ranges of the full-size A10-TX and is SuperSlot compatible with an SL-2 SuperSlot Wireless Module and 8-Series mixer-recorder.

SpectraBand eliminates the need for purchasing different wireless receivers dedicated to specific frequency bands. In the United States, the A20-RX can tune to the 600 MHz guard band (614-616 MHz), 600 MHz duplex gap (653-663 MHz), 900 MHz ISM Band (902-928MHz), 900 MHz STL Band (941.5-960 MHz), and, with the appropriate license, the 1.5 GHz AFTRCC band (1435-1525 MHz). This is in addition to the core U.S. UHF TV band from 470-608 MHz that’s commonly available. Overall, this totals approximately 285 MHz of available spectrum. In the UK, the A20-RX can tune to the 800 MHz duplex gap (823-832 MHz), 800 MHz guard band (863-865 MHz), and, with a proper license, the DME and 1.5 GHz bands (961-1015 MHz, 1045-1075 MHz, 1105-1154 MHz, 1518-1525 MHz). This is in addition to the core UK UHF TV band from 470-702 MHz that’s commonly available. Overall, this totals approximately 383 MHz.

Two other notable features of the A20-RX are its front-end filtering and Frequency AutoAssign. While tracking filters are common in wireless receivers, the A20-RX uses superior low-loss, brick-wall SAW filters to deliver excellent performance in noisy RF environments. These built-in filters also provide excellent immunity from nearby IFB or camera hop transmitters without the need for external filters or extra cabling.  The AutoAssign feature scans a user-designated tuning band and selects available frequencies for the A20-RX's two channels. This feature is designed to make frequency selection and setting quick and easy. 

