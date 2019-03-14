Sony to Showcase Upgrades to 4K HDR Displays at DSE 2019

Sony’s popular BRAVIA 4K HDR line of professional displays boast even more powerful features, ranging from cloud-based digital signage to complementary Touch Overlay Panels (TOP) with IR touch technology. Thesix current BRAVIA 4K displays, ranging in screen size from 43 to 85 inches, will be shown with their latest enhancements at Digital Signage Expo (DSE) in Sony’s booth (#1607), from March 26-29 in the Las Vegas Convention Center. Also new to the show is Sony’s 98-inch 8K BRAVIA, FWD-98Z9G.

The BZ35F BRAVIA series adds professional features such as network and serial communication control, flexible installation options and high brightness, while taking advantage of the display technology in Sony’s consumer televisions. All BRAVIA displays feature an all-in-one “system on a chip,” resulting in easy installation, excellent system reliability, and lower cost of ownership.Sony’s BRAVIA displays support enhanced 4K resolution, HDR imagery, integrated support for HTML5, and open API support optimized for businesses. The six BZ35F models are ideal for professional digital signage, information and monitoring applications, as well as use in meeting rooms, classrooms, retail, showrooms, sports venues and more.

A new 98-inch 8K BRAVIA professional display, FWD-98Z9G, will also be introduced at DSE. This new BRAVIA features Sony’s next-generation image processor, the X1 Ultimate, equipped with an 8K ultra-resolution algorithm that enables 8K up-conversion of any content. Sony's Backlight Master Drive technology includes a newly developed LED module and control algorithm that’s optimized for 8K. It incorporates the design and feature set of Sony’s 8K LCD Z9G TV, with a worry-free limited warranty for three years of coverage. The FWD-98Z9G is planned to be available in summer 2019, with suggested pricing to be disclosed later.

Also at DSE, Sony will introduce next-generation Touch Overlay Panels (TOP) for the BRAVIA 55-inch, 65-inch, 75-inch, and 85-inch BZ35F series of displays that operate with IR touch technology. Customers, staff, or visitors can interact with the touch-enabled display by finger or stylus. Up to 10 multi-touch points ensure accurate, responsive performance across the entire display area. The overlay's tough anti-glare surface ensures optimum visibility, even in sunny environments. Anti-fingerprint coating helps keep the screen virtually smudge-free.

These slim, easy-fit overlays create interactive multi-touch screens, ideal for meeting rooms, interactive signage, and informational kiosks. Powered by direct USB connection to a PC or server, the energy-efficient touch overlay keeps running costs down (display is powered separately).

Announced last October, the BRAVIA line added an optional iRevo Digital Signage (iDS) software license, enabling a cloud-based signage solution that provides BRAVIA users with intuitive templates, interactive touch support without writing a program, richer customization for signage projects and the ability to publish from anywhere. The iRevo Author and Manage cloud apps interact with the iRevo Android application which installs directly onto BRAVIA displays. These cloud apps run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud and support a comprehensive list of input sources and content types for enhanced functionality. The iDS offering supports photos with animations, videos, music, documents, websites, widgets, RSS feeds and social media content, as well as content from sources that include network cameras, LAN services and live TV.