Sony Electronics Brings 'Next-Level Immersion' to 3D Design

Sony Electronics is enhancing immersive 3D experiences, adding the NVIDIA Omniverse development platform to its ELF-SR2 (27-inch) and ELF-SR1 (15.6-inch) Spatial Reality Displays. The combination with Omniverse’s real-time 3D design and simulation capabilities will enhance gaming and entertainment to architecture, engineering, and automotive design—without the need for VR headsets or special glasses.

“With Sony’s Spatial Reality Display and NVIDIA Omniverse, we’re empowering creators to push the boundaries of what's possible in 3D design and visualization,” said Toshi Suzuki, deputy head of incubation center, Sony Corporation. “From architecture to entertainment, our customers can now bring their ideas to life in vivid, true-to-life 3D—without any extra hardware. This is next-level immersion.”

NVIDIA Omniverse is a platform of application programming interfaces, software development kits, and services that enable developers to seamlessly combine Universal Scene Description (OpenUSD) and NVIDIA RTX rendering technologies into existing software tools. By connecting OpenUSD-based applications developed on NVIDIA Omniverse with Sony’s Spatial Reality Display, creators can instantly view and manipulate their 3D assets in real time. This allows creators to turn their digital designs into holographic-like experiences, giving them the freedom to explore all aspects of their work from every angle, no extra hardware required.

“Spatial Reality Displays offer an intuitive and efficient way for creators to innovate and interact with 3D content,” said Greg Jones, director of extended reality business development at NVIDIA. “Sony’s connection to OpenUSD and Omniverse into its ELF-SR displays ensures assets can be rendered in real time, enhancing experiences and accelerating workflows across industries.”