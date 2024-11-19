Sony Goes NDI and Also Launches New Digital Wireless Microphone

Sony recently announced the addition of NDI to select cameras as well as a new microphone. Here is the latest news from Sony.

Sony Electronics Introduces Free NDI License

NDI capability will now be offered as a standard, free feature for select Sony compatible remote camera systems. This update will be available both for newly sold (as complimentary NDI license) and existing applicable products (through a firmware upgrade).

Eligible models:

Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) Auto Framing Camera BRC-AM7

Cinema Line Camera ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K

PTZ Auto Framing Camera SRG-A40, SRG-A12

PTZ 4K Color Video Camera BRC-X400, PTZ HD Color Video Camera SRG-X400, SRG-X120

POV/BOX Camera SRG-XB25, SRG-XP1

Firmware upgrades for PTZ Auto Framing Camera BRC-AM7, Cinema Line Camera ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K, and PTZ Auto Framing Camera SRG-A40, SRG-A12 are coming soon.

For models awaiting firmware upgrades (Cinema Line Cameras ILME-FR7, ILME-FR7K, and PTZ Auto Framing Cameras SRG-A40, SRG-A12), a free NDI license will be provided from Dec. 1, 2024. This will ensure uninterrupted access to NDI support until the firmware updates are released. By offering the NDI capability free of charge across a range of compatible remote camera models, Sony is empowering creators, broadcasters, and businesses to elevate their video production workflows with seamless, high-quality connectivity.

Sony Launches DWM-30 Digital Wireless Microphone

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony is also expanding its DWX Series of digital wireless technology with the DWM-30 professional handheld microphone. The new model is compatible with the entire DWX family and can utilize three different Sony mic capsules with different pick-up patterns, and also accepts third-party mic capsules.

The DWM-30 digital wireless microphone transmitter is the successor to DWX Series model DWM-02N, an established choice for a range of professional audio recording environments from broadcast stations to live music performances. The new model combines a user-friendly design, reduced weight, and an approximately six-hour battery life with support for the latest codec modes. It is compatible with current DWX series models and operates within the frequency guidelines adopted as a result of the FCC spectrum reallocation. This model features a wideband operation (up to 148MHz) and allows tuning to frequencies as mandated by the FCC spectrum guidelines UHF-TV Ch 14-36 (470.125-607.875MHz) and 38 UHF-TV (614.125-615.875MHz).