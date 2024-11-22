The (Holographic) Host with the Most—Check Out the Pro AV Marvel, Zenon Dubai

While it is not an easy destination to get to, Zenon Restaurant Dubai sure makes it worth it for those that dine there. Immediately greeted by a holographic host, the dining experience is a Pro AV wonder from start to finish.

Per AVIXA, Zenon—your holographic host—is created by two Hypervsn Holofan displays. Amazingly, he leaves the booths, taking guests to the bar area and returning to his perch at the host stand. Vivid Studios was charged with creating the atmosphere, which worked Ouchhh studio for the AI-driven content. Along with the host, the two used an array of LED displays to add to the chic ambiance of the restaurant.

According to the same AVIXA article, the host stand has an additional "4.5mx4m LED backdrop while the main dining area features five, curved-top overhead LED screens. The screens show a constant display of hypnotizing lights and colors and are impressively clear from the dining floor below, with their 2.5mm pixel pitch."

It isn't all holographs and LED, however. Careful attention was paid to the lighting, which features Ayrton Zonda 9 FX and 3 FX moving heads, Cobra laser source luminaires, Diablo moving heads, and Prolights Pixie Beams, amongst a slew of other lighting solutions throughout the balcony and bar area.

The restaurant employs a technology team to make sure everything is always running smoothly. Inavate took a deep dive into the inner workings of Zenon, speaking to the team and getting some very impressive images from the inside.

