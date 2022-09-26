Sony Electronics Announces Second Annual AV Tech Expo in New York City

Connect with Sony Electronics (opens in new tab) B2B group on Tuesday, October 11 (9 a.m.-4 p.m. ET) and Wednesday, October 12 (9 a.m.–3 p.m. ET) in New York City at the company’s second AV Tech Expo.

Attendees will have access to newly announced products, as well as a sampling of the company’s most popular Pro AV products and industry partnerships, with a focus on large display solutions.

“After the success of our inaugural AV Tech Expo, we’ve expanded our presence to create an all-inclusive experience that highlights not only Sony but key players in the display space who enable powerful turn-key digital signage solutions,” said Rich Ventura, vice president of B2B, Sony Electronics. “This comprehensive event allows the ProAV community to come together to engage with each other, hear some exciting new audio products, as well as see some of the latest visual innovations and partnerships, in a city known for its commanding use of display technologies.”

Highlights of Sony’s AV Tech Expo include:

A selection of the latest 4K Professional BRAVIA Displays with crisp detail and rich, vibrant colors.

The immersive Crystal LED video wall with spectacularly high brightness.

Laser projectors that provide detailed, high-contrast images with rich colors.

Demonstrations and integrated solutions from key alliance partners including Appspace, Crestron, Korbyt, Navori Labs, Peerless-AV, Skykit, Spectrio and TSI Touch.

New technology announcements to take place during the event.

AV Tech Expo: The When and Where

Tuesday, October 11–9 am–4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, October 12–9 am–3 p.m. ET

Sony Corporation, 25 Madison Avenue, New York, NY

Register for this interactive event here (opens in new tab). For those not based in the New York City area, a live RVonAV streaming presentation will highlight the Expo’s key announcements and provide a glimpse at the technology on display at the event. Register for the webinar, which will be held on October 11, here (opens in new tab). All AV Solutions webinars are available post-event for on-demand viewing on Sony Professional’s YouTube page.