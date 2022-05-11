Sony Earns Crestron, Cisco Certifications for BRAVIA 4K Professional Displays

Sony has enhanced its interoperability and integrations with third-party alliance partners, by receiving certification from Crestron and Cisco for its BRAVIA 4K Professional Displays. As a credible display partner of choice, Sony offers robust compatibility, seamless integration, and an improved user experience for customers around the globe.

“As we continue to prioritize our focus on creating value for our customers, alignment with industry leaders including Cisco Webex and Crestron is critical," said Rich Ventura, vice president of B2B, Sony Electronics’ imaging products and solutions professional division, North America. Building out a diverse ecosystem of partners elevates Sony’s abilities and creates a more robust and user-friendly experience that enables collaboration and integration."

Crestron is a market leader in automated and integrated control systems that create a flawless workflow between audiovisual equipment, environment accessories, and IT technologies. Crestron has developed a global certification program, Crestron Connected, that is turn-key at the engineering level, allowing certified manufacturing partners to natively connect, communicate, and monitor from one central location. With previous certification for Crestron Connected, Sony has now integrated its latest IoT-based AV management platform, XiO Cloud, enabling businesses to access its workplace technology all in one place. As a certified partner, Crestron’s XiO Cloud platform allows customers to deploy, monitor and manage Sony’s displays from a centralized location, reducing installation time and increasing uptime.

“Sony has always been a valued technology partner with Crestron by adopting our popular Crestron Connected third-party device control technology, and they have once again raised the bar by becoming certified with Crestron’s 2nd Generation Crestron Connected control platform, which now includes integration to Crestron’s XiO Cloud Remote Management solution. To see this ‘live’, visit Sony and Crestron at ISE for a personal demo,” said Bob Bavolacco, Crestron’s director of technology partnerships.

Sony’s BRAVIA 4K Professional Displays, including the recently launched FW-100BZ40J and FW-32BZ30J, are Webex certified and integrated with Webex Room Kit Series, the market leading devices for video meetings and virtual team collaboration. Meeting the standards of Webex Certifications including secure optimized image quality and automation ensures a seamless integration between Sony’s BRAVIA 4K Professional Displays and Webex Room Kit Series.

“We are excited to have Sony joining our ecosystem of Webex Certified partners, providing customers with ease of use and ultimate quality to enable meeting spaces for video meetings and virtual collaboration,” said Finn Helge Lunde, product director at Cisco Webex.

Sony’s 4K BRAVIA Professional Displays can be found on Crestron’s booth 3H300, Hall 3, showcasing the XiO cloud platform.

“We are delighted to receive these prestigious certifications from Cisco Webex and Crestron, two of the biggest players in the AV enterprise market offering credible solutions for UC and control," commented Damien Weissenburger, head of professional displays and solutions Europe. "By partnering with such respected brands, we can help our customers prepare their workplace for years to come."