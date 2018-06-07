Sony to Display Latest ‘Vision Exchange’ Version at InfoComm 2018

The What: The latest version 1.1 of Sony’s flagship interactive collaboration and active learning solution “Vision Exchange” will be showcased for the first time and demonstrated at InfoComm 2018 Booth C2363.

Sony's upgraded Vision Exchange collaboration and active learning tool

The What Else: The upgrade allows for improved communication through the integration of Skype for Business, which enables distance learning, as well as Personal Note Taker, for smarter note-taking.

Version 1.1 is applicable with the main units PEQ-C100, PEQ-C130 and the Pod PC Software PES-C10. It is planned to be released in June 2018. Customers who previously purchased V1.0 can upgrade to V1.1 at no additional cost during the first year of purchase.

The Bottom Line: Sony’s Software Upgrade Program (SUP) will provide users with an annual subscription to ensure their version always remains up to date with the latest functionality.