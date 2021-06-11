Sony Adds to BRAVIA 4K HDR Display Family

The What: Sony has announced the BZ35J and BZ30J series displays, which join the previously announced 32-inch FW-32BZ30J model in Sony’s 4K HDR Bravia professional display line. The new models, which range in size from 43 to 75 inches, accommodate corporate and education environments of varying sizes, from large conference rooms and lecture halls to small meeting rooms and huddle spaces, as well as diverse digital signage applications.

The What Else: The high-end BZ35J series, which achieves a brightness of 560–570 nits with a refresh rate of 120Hz, includes the 50-inch FW-50BZ35J and 43-inch FW-43BZ35J.

Sony BRAVIA FW-65BZ35J in a meeting room environment (Image credit: Sony Professional)

The mid-range BZ30J lineup, which achieves 440 nits brightness with a refresh rate of 60Hz, includes the 75-inch FW-75BZ30J, 65-inch FW-65BZ30J, 55-inch FW-55BZ30J, 50-inch FW-50BZ30J, and 43-inch FW-43BZ30J. These BZ30J models join the previously announced 32-inch FW-32BZ30J, which offers a brightness of 300 nits.

The new BRAVIA displays incorporate Pro Mode, which enables users to customize settings to suit different behaviors based on applications and environments, while One Step Setting allows for quick optimization.

IP control allows for easy installation and integration through support from key partners. Additionally, display mirroring capabilities on the new models provides connectivity through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and both Chromecast built-in and Apple AirPlay 2, allowing for a quick and easy connection from a user’s device.

Both new BRAVIA professional series include a new System on a Chip (SoC) platform, with a built-in Android OS system, that offers an upgraded interface for ease of use, fast boot-up and seamless application integration.

Sony BRAVIA FW-65BZ35J (Image credit: Sony Professional)

The new displays offer installation-friendly terminals that provide flexibility to meet the demands of the B2B market. They also feature Sony’s latest 4K HDR processor X1, which enhances color, contrast, clarity and motion, as well as TRILUMINOS PRO technology to produce realistic imagery with a wide range of vivid colors.

The Bottom Line: Sony’s portfolio of BRAVIA 4K HDR Professional Displays, including the BZ35J and BZ30J models, is available in sizes ranging from 32 inches up to 100 inches. In North America, the BZ30J series and FW-50BZ35J are expected in the summer, while the FW-43BZ35J is planned for the fall.

