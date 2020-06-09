Sony Unveils Redesigned Bravia 4K HDR BZ40H Series

The What: Sony Electronics launched its new Bravia 4K HDR BZ40H series of professional displays for the commercial market. The new models include 55-inch (FW-55BZ40H), 65-inch (FW-65BZ40H), 75-inch (FW-75BZ40H), and 85-inch (FW-85BZ40H) options for use in various B2B applications.

The What Else: The BZ40H series has been cosmetically redesigned with input from users to offer new terminal positions, a flat bottom bezel, and a reinforced structure. When compared to previous professional Bravia models, the BZ40H series offers faster processing and transfer speeds to accommodate the demands of the professional space.

In addition to an embedded 4K HDR processor and Triluminos display technology, the BZ40H series implements a number of Sony’s AV technologies, including detailed 4K picture quality with 620-nit overall and 850-nit peak brightness with high contrast, as well as X-Balanced speakers.

The Bottom Line: The BZ40H series features an advanced IP network connection (wired/wireless LAN) and supports Crestron Connected, Extron IP Link system, or can easily integrate with other typical central control systems.

All of Sony’s professional Bravia models offer a three-year warranty. The new line-up is planned to be available in September 2020 in North America.

To read more InfoComm Connected stories, visit avnetwork.com/tag/infocomm.