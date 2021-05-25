Sony, TSItouch Partner to Bring Touchscreen Operation to Professional BRAVIA Displays

The What: Interactive specialist TSItouch has announced a partnership to bring infrared multi-touch technology to Sony’s BZ40H series BRAVIA 4K HDR displays.

The What Else: This enhanced 4K touchscreen series is designed with anti-glare properties, a cold-rolled steel chassis, tempered glass, and a powder coated finish that provides additional protection. These new features complement the current flexibility and picture quality of BZ40H 4K HDR professional displays. The slim, energy-efficient models offer increased picture performance and brightness, a powerful processor and both 2.4/5GHz WAP support.

The TAA and ADA compliant displays feature Pro mode, which allows for quick and easy customization to suit different environments, while One-Step Setting optimizes display settings for specific uses and applications. The BRAVIA models also contain a programmable system on a chip (SoC) platform and Android operating system that enables digital signage to run off the display without a separate media player, saving capital costs, speeding installations, and minimizing maintenance. Updated cosmetic features include new terminal positions, a flat bottom bezel, and a reinforced structure designed for the B2B market.

“People are familiar with and reliant upon touchscreen technology due to its ubiquity in consumer products,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division president, Sony Electronics Inc. “This has accelerated the move toward touch-enabled solutions and increased its demand among users, resellers, and integrators in the professional realm. Adding touchscreen integration to our already powerful BZ40H BRAVIA displays delivers more interactivity, creating a holistic and tactile digital signage solution that can effortlessly communicate critical information while adding enhanced protection and requiring less face-to-face contact with individuals.”

“There is a huge range of real-world applications for IR touch, from digital signage and interactive kiosks, to information screens in schools, churches, and big public utility control rooms,” said TSItouch CEO Gary Mundrake. “The responsiveness and accuracy our technology brings is really nicely paired with the visual quality business buyers know they are going to get with Sony displays.”

The Bottom Line: TSItouch Pulse Type IR technology can detect virtually any input—including a finger, gloved finger, stylus, or pen—and enables true multi-touch for up to 10 simultaneous touch points. The TSItouch Pulse Type IR solution, compatible with numerous operating systems, blends ease of installation and operation with precision and functionality.