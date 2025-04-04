Sonance Introduces New Visual Experience Series Thin-Line Models

Sonance is expanding its VX speaker lineup with an even slimmer profile designed for challenging installations. The new Visual Experience Thin-Line Series delivers Sonance's room-filling sound from a slim profile that can fit into spaces as narrow as 2.5-inch metal framing, making it ideal for concrete construction, multi-dwelling units, and high-rise applications where space is at a premium.

[Out of Sight Sound]

"With the Visual Experience Thin-Line Series, we've pushed the boundaries of what's possible in architectural audio," said Skylar Gray, director of product management at Sonance. "By reducing depth by an additional 3mm versus our previous generation of Thin-Line speakers while maintaining the acoustic excellence our customers expect, we've created a solution that meets the demands of modern construction without compromising on sound quality."

The Thin-Line Series incorporates the same advanced VX technology behind the Visual Experience Series such as VX Transducer Technology, VX Waveguides, and VX Grilles.

[Son of In-Ceiling Speakers: More Products for Your Consideration]

Available in both in-ceiling and in-wall configurations in select performance levels, the Visual Experience Thin-Line Series also features an option for Single Stereo Technology, making it a versatile solution for any architectural audio project.