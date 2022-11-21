Snap One Launches IP-Enabled Wattbox Solutions in EMEA and APAC Regions

Snap One (opens in new tab) has internationally launched all IP-enabled WattBox SKUs into the APAC and EMEA markets for the first time since the brand’s inception. These new devices are available for immediate purchase in the EMEA region and APAC regions. International availability will enable partners across the globe to utilize the power protection, surge protection, and OvrC remote monitoring compatibility that Wattbox is known for to build stronger businesses.

“We look forward to bringing Wattbox’s well-known IP control capabilities, versatile form factors and OvrC integration internationally following its success in the U.S.,” Emily Jones, Snap One senior director of product management said. “Power conditioning and surge protection are required components for nearly all jobs– which is why WattBox is often the first product considered by our partners when designing systems. Plus, the Wattbox product line is the gateway into the OvrC remote monitoring ecosystem, which enables partners to build recurring-revenue opportunities with existing customers."

Snap One recently introduced the WattBox 800 Series 1U 8-Outlet IP Power Conditioners, which provide greater installation flexibility and control. With individually controlled and metered outlets, OvrC functionality, and an innovative LED faceplate that displays crucial power and connectivity info, the 8-outlet model delivers powerful benefits for Snap One partners.

In June of 2022, Snap One released a powerful new OvrC Connect app that replaces OvrC Home to strengthen control of OvrC systems, available through Wattbox solutions, for both commercial and residential clients, along with a newly redesigned OvrC Location Dashboard that simplifies partners’ customer service workflow.

For international compatibility, current Wattbox IP-Enabled SKUs are now capable of operation in 220V-240V regions. Models launching in EMEA and APAC throughout the rest of the year include the WB-800I-IPVM-6, WP-800I-FP, WB-800ICH1U-IVPM-8, WB-250I-IPW-2, WB-800IVPS-IPVM-12 WattBox SKUs.

“Auto-reboots and remote troubleshooting options can reduce service calls and enable better, faster customer service,” Jones said. “OvrC, available through Wattbox solutions, offers reliable, superior performance that directly benefits partners’ bottom line. We’re eager for international partners to begin reaping the benefits of Wattbox and OvrC.”