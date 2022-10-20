How Snap One Surveillance and Networking Solutions Keep a Winery Secure

The owners of Stoney J’s Farm Winery in Cumming, GA, strive to present a unique and memorable experience to the clientele who visit their six-acre, family-owned estate. A relaxing, entertaining atmosphere that encourages guests to stroll the property, indulge in wine tastings, dine on authentic Italian cuisine at their onsite bistro, and peruse the retail shops is a vital facet of their business model. Equally important is maintaining a high level of efficiency and productivity across all departments.

Thanks to the recent addition of a full suite of technology from Snap One (opens in new tab), Stoney J’s has accomplished all of these objectives. Connected to a highway of high-speed fiber-optic cabling are a range of expertly integrated and configured security cameras, loudspeakers, Wi-Fi access points and other technology.

Stoney J’s technological journey began with a “simple” request from the owners a few years ago for Wi-Fi access throughout the expansive property. “They already had Wi-Fi in their home, which is adjacent to the winery, but as business grew, it was clear that fast, reliable connectivity was necessary everywhere,” said Dante Ruredzo of RMS Installs, Woodstock, GA.

It was a tall order given the size and scope of the venue—fiber optic cabling trenched to six buildings across six acres. Yet, it was a project the RMS Install team and the Stoney J’s owners wholeheartedly pursued. Better Wi-Fi coverage would help expedite digital transactions, liven the atmosphere with music and video, secure the property, and grant guests and employees full, uninterrupted use of their mobile devices.

Hardwired to the high-speed fiber optic network are several Luma high-def cameras, Episode indoor and outdoor speakers, indoor and outdoor Araknis Wi-Fi access points, streaming media devices, and displays. From any mobile device, Stoney J’s employees can view real-time and recorded video captured by the cameras and stream music to speakers and video—including winery schedule and menu items—to smart displays. Particularly helpful are instant alerts the Stoney J’s management receives on mobile devices when any security camera notices movement at a building’s entrance.

“It’s their signal of a delivery. They can confirm visually who and what that delivery is and respond accordingly—no rushing out to the far reaches of the property if unnecessary. The addition of the networked cameras alone has made day-to-day operations so much smoother,” Ruredzo said.

To maintain seamless connectivity free from drop outs and latency RMS Install outfitted each building, from the tasting room to the production facility, with a network router, switch, access point and Wattbox IP battery backup with built-in OvrC monitoring software, all tucked into a Strong equipment rack. This rack consists of multiple OvrC integrated products to give RMS Install full visibility and insight into the network and every device connected to it. Should a camera, streaming media device or access point fall offline, RMS can quickly fix the problem—no need to roll a truck to the winery or cause costly downtime for Stoney J’s.

For additional peace of mind, the Luma cameras notify RMS Install when they sense movement after hours. Also optimizing the network are separate VPNs configured by RMS Install to segment Wi-Fi traffic. This ensures no matter how many guests are accessing Wi-Fi, the technologies working behind the scenes at Stoney J’s have adequate bandwidth for failsafe operation.

Today, the Stoney J’s team uses mobile devices to manage the networked Snap One products. It’s simple and effective, but now that the owners have witnessed the positive impact the technology has had on their business, they’re ready to take it up a notch. Soon, RMS Install will revisit the winery to add Wi-Fi-enabled door locks to the outbuildings, a full-blown security system, and a Control4 automation system. Like the original year-long project, the technology for phase 2 will come from one source—Snap One.

“For a technology integration firm involved in large, complex installations like Stoney J’s, product procurement is easier and faster from an all-inclusive company like Snap One,” Ruredzo explains. “Plus, we know that everything available under the Snap One umbrella has been validated to work well together.” With the wiring infrastructure and the connected technologies firmly established as key players in Stoney J’s success story, the new solutions will sync naturally into the advanced high-tech ecosystem, setting a course for continued success.