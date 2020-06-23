SMPTE to Hold Annual Technical Conference as ‘Immersive Remote Experience’

SMPTE will host its annual technical conference and exhibition on Nov. 10-12 as an interactive and immersive remote experience with an array of learning and networking opportunities. Within this highly customizable online format, SMPTE 2020 will provide opportunities for attendees to explore the variety of new technologies and business models shaping the future of media and entertainment.

The theme for this year’s event is “Game On,” with one full day focused on the convergence of esports/gaming and media technology and the unique requirements of the thriving esports industry.

“By eliminating traditional barriers to participation such as travel, the cost of accommodation, and scheduling conflicts, we’re making SMPTE 2020 a broadly accessible and truly global conference,” said SMPTE executive director Barbara Lange. “We look forward to increased participation from all SMPTE Sections around the world.”

Attendees will be welcomed into an immersive environment that incorporates a main conference hub, meeting rooms for a chance to “ask the experts,” theater space for sessions and the annual Awards Gala, and an exhibition hall with private meeting space. SMPTE 2020 will offer flexibility in accessing technical presentations, practical hands-on training, product and technology demonstrations, peer-group discussions, virtual panels, and sponsored roundtable discussions, as well as networking events, social hours, and even trivia and esports competitions.

“While we’ll miss being able to meet in person with friends and colleagues at SMPTE 2020, we can’t help but be excited about the many ways a creatively designed and professionally architected online experience allows us to bring our community together for a world-class event,” said Sara Kudrle, SMPTE education vice president. “Attendees will know immediately that they are entering a top-notch conference experience, not just another website.”

Like last year’s conference, SMPTE 2020 will include the SMPTE Storytellers series, expanded technical tutorials and training, and programming from SMPTE partners. New content will include bite-sized keynotes, quick “Standards 101” sessions, and shorter hot-topic discussions that allow attendees to build a custom conference experience that suits their own schedules and interests.

While they can join live sessions, meetings, and demos throughout the conference, attendees also will enjoy on-demand access to recorded presentations, exhibitor videos and product guides, and much more. Presenting their technologies in interactive booths with virtual demo rooms, exhibitors will be able to leverage their own resources—rather than those of a conventional exhibition hall—to optimize the experience for their prospects and customers. Without space constraints of a physical booth, the potential for bigger, higher-quality demos will let exhibitors make more meaningful connections with attendees. Given the ease at which professionals around the world can partake in SMPTE 2020, exhibitors can take advantage of the 24-hour exhibit hall.

Alongside traditional sponsorship opportunities, sponsors will have the option to provide attendees with unique VIP experiences such as behind-the-scenes tours, interactive activities with celebrity hosts, and more. Companies can also design an occasion to bring attendees together for lighthearted fun via remote interaction.

SMPTE will once again host its annual Awards Gala during the conference, bringing together honorees and guests from around the world to celebrate the accomplishments of our industry luminaries and next-generation leaders.