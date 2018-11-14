SMPTE at GovVid Expo 2018

At Government Video Expo 2018, the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers (SMPTE) will offer an intensive, one-day conference—SMPTE in D.C.—co-presented with Government Video Expo.

The event is geared to broadcast and video professionals who want to learn about the latest advances in emerging and potentially transformative video production technologies including high dynamic range (HDR) and the transition to IP.

Attendees who register for the SMPTE in D.C. conference at Government Video Expo 2018 will receive a free pass to the show, which includes access to 120+ exhibits, free theater sessions and keynote presentations, the Government Learning Symposium, networking events, and more.

The cost to attend the SMPTE in D.C. event is $99 for members and $199 for non-members.

Free exhibits-only passes are also available via the link for conference registration: https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=205.

To view the SMPTE in D.C. full schedule, click here.

To view the full Government Video Expo Schedule, click here.