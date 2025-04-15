Where Are We with IPMX?

As with any of the Pro AV trades shows, standards are a big conversation throughout the show floor. This past week at NAB Show 2025, Sam Recine, the Pro AV Working Group Chair for the AIMS Alliance and a VP of sales for Matrox Video, spoke of recent tests on IPMX that brought new insights to the standard.

How close are we to having a clear understanding of what products are available and what profiles they support? Recine provides an update on the current status of the IPMX set of open AVoIP standards and specifications.

IPMX Update at 2025 NAB Show - YouTube Watch On