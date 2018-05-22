Shure Showcases Microflex Complete Conference Systems at InfoComm 2018

At InfoComm 2018 in Las Vegas, Shure will feature the new Microflex Complete integrated audio system for conferences and meetings. Available in wireless and wired configurations, and with advanced meeting productivity tools, the systems deliver natural, intelligible audio for both in-room participants and remote attendees. According to the company, it boasts "xceptionally easy set-up, configuration, and rock solid audio capabilities, Microflex Complete Wireless supports productive, engaging meetings even in the most challenging wireless communications environments."

The Microflex Complete Wireless system combines a fully-featured discussion system with wireless convenience for government, corporate, and educational facilities, and speeds setup in dynamic meeting spaces or at temporary meeting locations, such as hotels and conference centers. With no cable limitations, Microflex Complete Wireless is ideal for use in historic buildings or rooms with flexible seating. Automatic Interference Detection and Avoidance technology delivers reliable RF transmission in even the most congested RF environments and robust AES-128 audio encryption provides enhanced privacy. Each wireless conferencing unit is powered by a smart Lithium-Ion rechargeable battery for up to 11 hours, and a single access point can control up to 125 wireless units without additional software or licenses.

“In a world where conferences of all sizes require efficient, easy set-up and coordination, Microflex Complete Wireless empowers the most productive of meetings – from start to finish,” said Bill Oakley, Senior Product Manager at Shure. “The added convenience of wireless greatly reduces setup time in your facility or at a special off-site event, and even in the most crowded and hostile RF environments, it delivers the sort of performance that Shure wireless systems are famous for. At InfoComm this year, we’re thrilled to be offering show-goers demos of the system at our booth, and they’re encouraged to register for one of the scheduled sessions to experience its impressive capabilities firsthand. For larger meetings that require productivity tools like agenda management, speaker identification, and extensive language interpretation, we will also be demonstrating our Microflex Complete Wired system.”

In addition to showcasing Microflex Complete Wireless, Shure will also feature the wired system, Microflex Complete, which includes a range of portable and flush-mount conferencing units that can be integrated into boardrooms, parliament or council chambers, and formal meeting spaces. Contemporary styling matches any environment, and the intuitive user interface allows users to easily view the agenda and control interpretation, according to Shure. A choice of automatic or managed microphone activation modes lets the system be tailored to match informal meetings or agenda-driven conferences and debates.

Microflex Complete availability will be announced soon.

To demo Microflex Complete at InfoComm 2018, individuals are welcome to register for one of Shure’s in-booth, scheduled demonstrations here. Registration prior to the show is highly encouraged.