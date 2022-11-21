Shure Optimizes IntelliMix Room 4.0—Here's Why That is Good for End Users

Shure introduced IntelliMix Room® 4.0 (opens in new tab), the latest update to its software-based audio processing for AV conferencing. To date, IntelliMix Room software requires no DSP hardware, leading to simpler installations, cleaner meeting spaces, and vastly improved audio.

With IntelliMix Room 4.0, Shure is continuing to simplify setup and expedite “time-to-audio” in a conference room with the introduction of the new Room Setup feature. Now, users can optimize their room directly from the IntelliMix Room system tray app, streamlining setup.

Available now, Shure offers an instantly downloadable, 90-day free trial period of IntelliMix Room 4.0, making it easier than ever to explore the software’s benefits.

Shure’s IntelliMix Room solution has been engineered to be interoperable with Crestron’s XiO Cloud technology management platform for advanced device monitoring and management. The engineering collaboration between Shure and Crestron enables AV installers and integrators to enjoy the benefits of IntelliMix Room 4.0 as well as remotely manage and monitor IntelliMix Room and its connected Microflex Ecosystem devices using Crestron XiO Cloud.

“Shure has always been a valued technology partner for Crestron and they have once again raised the bar by engineering their IntelliMix Room solution to be interoperable with Crestron’s XiO Cloud technology management platform," said Annelies Kampert, vice president and general manager at Crestron Europe." Audio quality during meetings and easy management and maintenance of meeting rooms are both very important to Crestron, so we’re very pleased that we can integrate their third-party technology in XiO Cloud."