Shure Expanding Sustainability Efforts with New, Greener Packaging

As part of its overall sustainability initiatives, Shure (opens in new tab) is improving its packaging to be even more environmentally friendly. Packaging for new Shure products prioritizes the use of recyclable and renewable materials.

New products will be packaged using 75% recyclable and/or renewable materials in 2023. In addition, Shure is also improving packaging sustainability by:

Committing to source a greater portion of our paper and fiber-based packaging from suppliers that are certified by sustainable forestry organizations such as FSC, SFI and/or PEFC, with the intention to eliminate noncertified packaging by 2030.

Optimizing packaging for efficient distribution and logistics (creating packaging that better fits onto pallets and shipping containers to maximize space, which reduces transportation fuel and emissions produced by excess shipments)

Ensuring that existing product packaging is using greener methods. For example, we are working to replace plastic inserts with molded pulp wherever possible.

Shure has continued to take several steps to increase its focus on sustainability in packaging, balancing the need to protect sensitive, high-performance electronic equipment being shipped worldwide with being more environmentally responsible.

Shure recently joined the Sustainable Packaging Coalition and conducted an audit to assess sustainability of more than 1500 different packaging components. Shure has also implemented software solutions to help improve packaging design and distribution efficiency. Environmental impact assessments have been added to other environmental requirements as part of Shure’s standard process.

But even before this, Shure was implementing greener packaging. In the 1980s, Shure changed the packaging for mixers by eliminating the use of Styrofoam, switched from white (bleached) cardboard to a natural brown color, and used a soy-based ink for the printing on the cardboard box. All the packaging could be recycled, except for the plastic bag that covered the mixer inside the cardboard container.