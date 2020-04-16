Shure Extends ‘Switch to Digital’ Rebate Program

Shure announced it will extend the “Switch to Digital” instant rebate program through July 31, 2020. The promotion applies to the company’s Axient Digital, ULX-D, and QLX-D Digital Wireless Systems.

(Image credit: Shure)

“This is an unprecedented time for everyone,” said Sean Bowman, U.S. sales director for Musician and Consumer Audio at Shure. “We are committed to supporting our customers, which is why we are providing more time for them to determine their digital wireless needs.”

Shure’s rebate program features instant savings:

Up to $600/channel for Axient Digital with ADX-FD transmitters

Up to $400/channel for Axient Digital with ADX transmitters

Up to $300/channel for Axient Digital

Up to $200/channel for ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems

Up to $100/channel for QLX-D Digital Wireless Systems

No trade-in gear is required, and the discount is applied upfront. Open to all U.S. customers, the program will continue through July 31, 2020.