Shure Announces New Rebate Program for Digital Wireless Portfolio

Live performances and broadcasts—whether on a big or small stage—are only as good as the supporting audio production and quality. Between more complex production needs, shrinking RF spectrum, and sheer number of users competing for available airspace, digital wireless needs are at an all-time high.

To support and empower professionals to lean into the digital transition, Shure has announced a new instant rebate promotion for customers who upgrade to a Shure digital wireless system. Shure’s new promotion will apply to Axient Digital, ULX-D, and QLX-D Digital Wireless Systems.

As the availability of usable wireless spectrum continues to evaporate, the transition to digital wireless—versus analog—is inevitable. Modern sound experiences, broadcast and theater productions, corporate facilities, and educational institutions all demand a reliable solution that enables them to operate in even the most crowded RF environments. Digital systems, like Shure’s, provide professionals, integrators, sound engineers, and end users with the ability to fit more channels into the condensed airspace for optimal performance.

Shure’s new instant rebate program savings are:

Instant savings of $600/channel for Axient Digital with ADX-FD transmitters

Instant savings of $400/channel for Axient Digital with ADX transmitters

Instant savings of $300/channel for Axient Digital

Instant savings of $200/channel for ULX-D Digital Wireless Systems

Instant savings of $100/channel for QLX-D Digital Wireless Systems

“The wireless spectrum as we know it is diminishing, especially now that the 600 MHz auction is complete. So, there are more users competing for a smaller, usable spectrum—this causes a very crowded RF environment, and, in some cases, lackluster audio performance,” said Sean Bowman, UCANZ sales director for musician and consumer audio at Shure. “We developed the new instant rebate program to provide an obvious path for transition from analog systems to our new digital solutions. Top-of-the line solutions, like Axient Digital, maximize performance and increase channel availability while providing the dependable audio quality and reliability customers have come to expect from Shure.”

No trade-in gear is required, and the discount is applied upfront. Open to all U.S. customers, the program will run January 16 – April 16, 2020. To learn more, visit www.shure.com.