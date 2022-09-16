Podcast with Confidence: The Shure MV7 is Now Zoom Certified

Business professionals and creators are no longer tied to the four walls of their office or studio while working. The evolving hybrid work environment has proven audio quality plays a monumental role—without great audio, communication becomes challenging and drawn-out while participants can easily lose confidence and become frustrated. To help modern workers and creators stay on message, Shure designed the MV7 microphone (opens in new tab) to specifically elevate the speaker’s voice so everyone can experience clear, rich audio.

Now, the MV7 microphone enhanced its status as an ideal microphone for hybrid work, becoming one of the first to be certified under the ‘ProMic’ category of Zoom’s Personal Workspace Certified Hardware.

“Audio quality plays a paramount role in any meeting, presentation, call, or webinar―especially when you are the presenter. To highlight this importance, Zoom added ProMics as a category to our Hardware Certification Program. We are pleased to include Shure’s MV7 microphone as the first device in this new category to earn this classification. Shure worked closely with our rigorous guidelines to reach certification,” said Jeff Fox, Zoom’s strategic alliances marketing lead.

The Zoom Hardware Certification Program helps customers identify hardware solutions that integrate seamlessly with the Platform. The MV7 microphone underwent rigorous testing and is certified according to Zoom’s stringent ProMic category certification requirements.

The plug-and-play setup makes the MV7 ideal for both hybrid workers who are investing in an external microphone for the first time or an up-and-coming creator looking for a microphone that grows with them throughout their career. The MV7 is outfitted with Shure’s Voice Isolation Technology to elevate the user’s voice and deliver studio-quality audio for clear communication. No matter the environment, the MV7 microphone brings vocals to the forefront and enables uninterrupted audio every time.

“Typical laptop microphones aren’t able to deliver the same high-quality audio as an external microphone,” said Paul Crognale, associate director of musician and consumer audio at Shure. “The MV7 is equipped with Voice Isolation Technology to highlight your voice and prevent any unwanted background or room noise from interrupting your audio. The Zoom certification lets you know that the MV7 microphone works with the Zoom platform while providing a high-quality communications experience at your personal workspace.”

Trusted by podcasters and creators alike, the MV7 is an essential tool for anyone looking to improve audio quality at home. The intuitive design is incredibly user-friendly and simple to set up and control, making it a versatile option for joining important conference calls or recording a podcast. A hybrid USB and XLR output on the MV7 ensures a compatible connection with virtually any computer or professional interface.