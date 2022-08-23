Shine On: What You Should Know about Brightline's New Light Offering

Motivated by the rapidly decreasing availability and forecasted discontinuation of most fluorescent components, Brightline (opens in new tab) now offers the uniquely engineered LED light, the L1.3X. Joining the SeriesONE studio series, the L1.3X has the same accessories and hardware as the L1.4X studio fixture, and is an ideal complement to the L1.2X and L1.4X family of directional, soft lights.

The new light was developed in response to existing component shortages and encouraged by the popularity of Brightline's LED upgrade kit. Late last month, Brightline announced a retrofit package to upgrade its S1.2 and S1.4 fluorescent fixtures to LED lighting. With the DIY kit's simple design, it takes minutes to start enjoying the energy savings of LED technology. A "How To" video guides the customer through the step-by-step process.

“Interest in our LED upgrade kit is intense,” said Kathy Katz, co-founder, Brightline. “The SeriesOne L1.3X has interchangeable features to the L1.4X. It’s a fantastic soft light with many of the same features and hardware as the L1.4X and S1.4D. And it’s available today.”

Like others in the SeriesONE family, the L1.3X delivers improved performance, with a richer color saturation of 97 CRI (color rendering index) at 5600K color temperature. Onboard DMX dimming control is standard, and users can even continue to use existing accessories such as a mounting yoke and hardware, power and DMX cables with pass-through connectors, light intensifier, and control screen, so there’s no need to buy replacements if accessories are already in place.