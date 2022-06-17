Brightline's New Lighting Fixture Ideal for the Hybrid World: Facts and Features

Brightline (opens in new tab) has added the new cMe3 huddle room light to its line of budget-friendly, energy-efficient lighting fixtures. Designed as an ideal solution for smaller collaboration spaces in business, education, broadcasting, and government, the cMe3 turns any meeting space into a video-ready communications center.

A sleek tubular profile on the three-foot long cMe3 helps make it aesthetically pleasing in professional environments. Bright yet glare-free thanks to a wrap-around, double-frosted diffusion lens, its LEDs feature adjustable intensity and color temperature with an exceptionally high color rendering index. This high CRI delivers the most natural and flattering illumination for every skin tone, so participants will be bright, clear, and the center of attention for more effective and enjoyable meetings.

[SCN Hybrid World: 11 Speakerphones for Today's Workspace] (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Brightline)

Manual controls and an included infrared remote make it easy to change brightness and color temperature. The cMe3 lets users retain pre-sets, so changing the lighting from one meeting to another is a snap.

“With the cMe3’s high CRI, everyone will look and feel their best on video,” said Kathy Katz, Brightline managing partner. “The illumination and controls are ideal for smaller spaces. Like all of our products, the cMe3 fulfills Brightline’s mission of enabling better communication through enhanced visual presentation. Our emphasis on flexible, energy-efficient lighting systems to meet the critical requirements of broadcast, e-learning and corporate A/V applications has allowed us to deliver the cMe3 with professional videoconferencing features, at an affordable cost for a wide range of users.”

[SCN Hybrid World: Look Up, Listen Up with These 9 Ceiling Mics] (opens in new tab)

The cMe3 can be wall-mounted either horizontally or vertically and is available with a backbox for hard-wiring in new construction, or with a plug set for mounting on a surface, wall, or furniture. Designed for either single or dual mount configurations, the fixture articulates and rotates to achieve the most flattering angle even in hard-to-light spaces.