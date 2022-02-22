Sharp NEC Launches New Large Format Display

Sharp NEC Display Solutions announced the new M321 professional large format 32-inch display for digital signage purposes where brightness, visual quality and aesthetics are key components.

As the newest addition to Sharp/NEC's M Series Lineup, the M321 display offers customers a high-quality, rugged design equipped with an anti-reflective 24/7 panel, and features full external control and command support. These components provide end-users with a reliable and durable fit, while ensuring seamless integration in existing control environments for applications across transportation, healthcare, retail, corporations and entertainment.

By focusing on customer needs while also offering professional reliability, the M series displays give customers a digital signage display lineup without all the costs. This M series display can support both landscape and portrait orientations while also containing an anti-glare panel to allow for easy readability for true commercial applications. The new product contains a full metal mechanical chassis, allowing for a more robust design necessary for commercial applications while maintaining the attractive aesthetics that allow the focus of onlookers to be on what matters--the message. Simple and targeted connectivity options allow customers to have the up-to-date options that they need while not having to overpay for excess and unused interfaces. The NEC M series boasts 450 cd/m2 brightness, which is ideal for a majority of digital signage applications in corporate, higher education, restaurant, retail and grocery store environments when the focus should be on the message, not the budget.

Landscape and Portrait orientation allows for flexibility of installation dependent on needs. Bidirectional and full external control allows for easy integration into control systems via LAN or RS232C. 450 cd/m2 brightness and HDR compatibility will capture the attention of audience in almost any situation. The integrated media player allows for audio, video or image playback via USB. Failover capabilities with full Input Detect functionality allow peace of mind as the display will automatically switch to a secondary or tertiary source if the primary source fails. Full three-year commercial warranty allows for peace of mind and protection of your investment. The NaViSet Administrator 2 free software solution greatly eases administration and management of larger display device installations.