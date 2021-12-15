"Global Mercy" To Launch with Donated Sharp/NEC Displays

Sharp NEC Display Solutions shares in the excitement of the anticipated launch of the Global Mercy, the newest vessel from Mercy Ships. Sharp/NEC first joined forces with Mercy Ships through an equipment donation in 2017, which included the latest in large format displays, computer monitors, and projectors. Now armed with vital equipment that will aid in its mission, the ship has arrived in Antwerp, Belgium where the equipping and installation of communication and healthcare technology is taking place.

Mercy Ships is an international faith-based organization that uses hospital ships to perform life-changing surgeries and seeks to help build long-term healthcare capacity and systems in the nations it serves. The Global Mercy is the world’s largest civilian-owned purpose-built hospital ship, with the ability to more than double the surgical and training abilities of Mercy Ships, and is designed to carry out world-class, transformative medical care.

(Image credit: Sharp/NEC)

In addition to monitors and projectors to be installed throughout the ship, Sharp/NEC’s equipment donation also included a wall of displays in the simulation training room, a tool that will assist in providing essential education for nurses, doctors, surgeons, and other healthcare providers around the world.

In the summer of 2021, representatives from Mercy Ships celebrated the transfer of the newly constructed hospital ship from shipyard to owners. A significant milestone for Mercy Ships, this event marked the end of the ship’s construction and its readiness to sail onward to the equipping phase. Once fully equipped, the Global Mercy will set to sail to its first stop in Senegal in early 2022.