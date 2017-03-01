Sharp Launches Interactive Touch Screen Display

Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America announced the launch of a new addition to its AQUOS BOARD interactive display line.



The new 40" Class (39.5" diagonal) PN-L401C AQUOS BOARD interactive display system serves as an information interface to enhance the consumer experience in digital signage retail environments. For offices, it enables interactive collaboration and productivity in the increasingly popular "huddle space" environment.

The PN-L401C makes an impact in landscape, portrait or face-up orientation. Its interactive display shares some features with other models in the award-winning AQUOS BOARD line including the Sharp Pen-on-Paper user experience, which resists fingerprints and scratches, as well as providing an anti-glare surface. Incorporating Sharp's own capacitive touch technology, which offers smooth operation, its 2 mm-tip touch pen is ideal for writing fine lines and text onscreen. It also offers Full HD (1,920 × 1,080-pixel) resolution, 10-point multi-touch functionality, advanced connectivity and a detachable tabletop stand. Additionally, an expansion slot compatible with the Intel Mini Open Pluggable Specification (Mini OPS) supports the addition of an optional wireless or HDBaseT receiver board. The PN-C401C comes bundled with SHARP Pen Software, and users can download SHARP Display Connect and SHARP Touch Viewer at no additional cost.

"The PN-L401C is the first in a new series of interactive displays from Sharp that utilize capacitive touch technology, further expanding our industry leading AQUOS BOARD product line," said Gary Bailer, Director of Product Planning and Marketing for Pro AV Products at Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America. "This series targets environments that have limited space requirements for either interactive signage or interactive collaboration applications, and are suitable for virtually any industry and organization size."