Severtson to Show SAT-4K Acoustically Transparent Screens at InfoComm

The What: Severtson Screens will showcase the recently launched next generation SAT-4K Acoustically Transparent projection screen line during InfoComm 2018 in Booth C3638.

The What Else: The next generation SAT-4K offers a projection screen with virtually no size limitations, according to the company. Like Severtson’s TAT-4K, it is also available as an option for Severtson’s new 4K thin/zero bezel fixed frame projection screen solutions. Acoustically transparent, the entire sound stage can be placed directly behind the screen at the same horizontal axis, allowing the vocals and the special effects to be in sync with the images on display, allowing allows for an immersive audio and video experience.

(Image credit: Severtson Screens)

“Our SAT-4K has received tremendous accolades since its launch, and we are proud to build upon its success with the next generation which features an even finer weave and whiter material that makes the viewing image even better than before,” explained Toby Severtson, president and CEO of Severtson Corp. “Made in the USA, the SAT-4K replicates the cinema experience in the home and commercial settings like no other projection screen on the market today.”

The Bottom Line: The enhanced SAT-4K is available in Impression, Deluxe, Deluxe Curved, and Thin Bezel configurations, and meets or exceeds all industry standards for optimum video and acoustic performance. Custom and standard sizes are available now.