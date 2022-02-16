Sennheiser Launches TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker for Microsoft Teams Rooms

Sennheiser is introducing the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, an intelligent speaker Certified for Microsoft Teams. With the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, Sennheiser is delivering a solution to support smart, focused and inclusive meetings for up to 10 people, whether participants join remotely or are in the room. It features an omnidirectional speaker that covers a 3.5m radius and seven integrated beamforming microphones to achieve impeccable sound quality. Through this Intelligent speaker, Microsoft Teams provides and automatic meeting transcript in real-time, identifying the individual people speaking by name, in case they have enrolled their voices. This provides an inclusive meeting experience for remote and hard-of-hearing participants.

Intelligent solutions, such as the integrated Cortana voice recognition software and automatic meeting notes, make an inclusive meeting experience possible for remote and hard-of-hearing participants. With multiple mounting options, long cables and a variety of country-specific power plug adapters, the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker offers an easy and flexible installation experience.

With the TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker, Sennheiser is delivering a solution to support smart, focused and inclusive meetings for up to 10 people. (Image credit: Sennheiser)

"Video conferencing tools like Microsoft Teams have become the communication backbone for many businesses and education institutions," said Albert Kooiman, senior director of Microsoft Teams Devices Partner Engineering and Certification. "The Sennheiser TeamConnect Intelligent Speaker does not only provide excellent meeting room audio, but also unlocks the best speech technology. Only Intelligent Speakers offer the best speech transcripts."

Microsoft Teams Rooms combines the virtual workspace of Microsoft Teams with real-world meeting rooms that feature AV equipment from Microsoft-certified hardware partners.

The new unified communications solution for mid-sized Microsoft Teams Rooms was launched during free, live online seminars today, February 16. Replays of the launch online seminars are available for view at https://sennheiser.com/business-events.