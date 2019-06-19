SDVoE Alliance Wraps InfoComm 19 With 45 Members and 200 Interoperable Products

The SDVoE Alliance announced its latest organizational milestones. Launched just over two years ago at ISE 2017 with the goal of standardizing the adoption of Ethernet to transport AV signals in professional AV environments, the alliance has grown to 45 member companies shipping more than 200 interoperable products. In the run-up to InfoComm, seven new companies jumped on board: Black Box became a contributing member and Siemon, Theatrixx, D-Link, Intrising Networks, Yuan, and Zigen became adopters. Aurora Multimedia upgraded its membership to become a contributing member. In addition, more than 500 SDVoE Certified Design Partners have been trained and certified. Designers, integrators and end users responsible for AV deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, government, and military environments attended 41 SDVoE 20/20 in-booth education sessions to learn about “The Matrix Transformed” from industry experts.

“SDVoE delivers capabilities far beyond that of a traditional matrix switch and we are thrilled to be having such a profound effect on the industry,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “It was clear at InfoComm that AV professionals are embracing the more open and standardized approach to signal management offered by SDVoE and that they appreciate integrated functions like scaling, instant switching, video wall image cropping, multiview compositing, independent routing of audio and video, audio downmixing, and USB transport. We can clearly see that the days of dedicated matrix switchers and proprietary AV over IP are numbered. And we are just getting started!