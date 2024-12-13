SCN Stocking Stuffer: Sonnet Technologies Allegro 7-Port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A PCIe Card

Everyone needs an extra USB port. Or seven.

Sonnet Technologies Allegro 7-Port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A PCIe Card

(Image credit: Sonnet Technologies)

I know USB-C is taking over the world, but there’s still a lot of USB-A gear out there. And some desktop computers aren’t exactly generous with ports once you get past the mouse and keyboard. Sonnet decided to solve the problem with its Allegro 7-Port USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A PCIe Card, which it launched in October. The full-height card adds seven(!) USB-A 5 Gbps ports (six external, one internal) in a single slot on the back of your desktop. It also features SATA and PCIe power connectors in case your devices need more than 25 watts of power. You got a lot of USB peripherals? Now you have somewhere to plug them in.

