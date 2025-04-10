Extron Product Watch: New Controllers, USB-C Switcher, and Processors

Over the past couple weeks, Extron has been hard at work enhancing the workplace, classroom, and anywhere communication and control is needed. Get caught up on some of the new products you may have missed.

New MediaLink Plus Controller Delivers Familiar Controls with a Modern Touch

Extron's MLC Plus 400 is an easy-to-deploy, all-in-one control system with an elegant 4-inch color touchscreen. As with all Extron MLC Plus controllers, it combines an familiar user interface with a powerful control processor in one compact product. Intuitive button layout templates available within Global Configurator are designed to support common AV functions like display power, source selection, and volume control. The provided pre-defined templates aid with setup and configuration by eliminating the need to create custom GUIs or workflows from scratch. With the new MLC Plus 400, you can quickly and effortlessly create clean, easy-to-read AV control interfaces which are ideal for classrooms, boardrooms, or any environment that would benefit from an all-in-one, compact Ethernet controller with an elegant, upscale color touch surface.

"Our new MLC Plus 400, with its elegant glass touch surface is a modern, sophisticated addition to our very popular family of MediaLink controllers," says Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. “These have all the powerful features of our pushbutton controllers, with the added benefit of offering distinctly-clean and modern layout templates that meet the needs of any application."

The MLC Plus 400 is configured using Extron Global Configurator Plus or Global Configurator Professional software. It also integrates seamlessly with Extron’s award-winning GlobalViewer Enterprise software for complete AV resource monitoring, management, and control over a computer network. The MediaLink Plus family of controllers supports popular Web browsers and the Extron Control App.

Check Out the New 4K USB-C Collaboration Switcher with Extension

Extron also introduced the UCS 504, a 4K collaboration switching transmitter and scaling receiver kit that combines AV and USB switching with twisted pair signal extension. With USB cameras, microphones, and other peripheral devices becoming more common in small meeting spaces, the ability to connect users' laptops to these devices at multiple locations in a room has become critical to a successful meeting experience. The UCS 504 supports switching up to six USB room devices, with one that supports rates up to USB 10 Gbps, and five that support rates up to High Speed (USB 2) while providing power. It also uses a single CATx cable to extend the video and High Speed (USB 2) signals up to 330 feet (100 meters) between the transmitter and receiver for streamlined installation. The UCS 504 makes it easy to integrate AV sources and USB cameras for Teams and Zoom meetings into conference and collaboration spaces no matter where the AV equipment is located.

The UCS 504 switcher/receiver kit includes a transmitter that supports USB-C and dual HDMI with USB inputs for BYOM laptops and a scaling receiver that provides an additional HDMI with USB input for a dedicated UC computer and an HDMI output to the room display. Six USB device connections support cameras or mics up to USB 10 Gbps and HDMI outputs enable resolutions up to 4K/60. The system supports auto-switching and automation capabilities including CEC, RS-232, or IR control to a display. The compact half rack width transmitter can mount under a table while the 1-inch(2.5 cm) high receiver easily mounts behind a display. Integrating traditional AV display switching with USB peripheral device switching in one unit takes collaboration between local and remote users to a new level.

Introducing the New 5K Multi-Window Processors with Annotation Support

Introducing the new MGP 641 xi 5K multi-window processors for scaling and presenting up to four 5K sources on a single screen, including 5K and ultra-wide displays. Supported video signals can be up to 5120x2880 with 4:4:4 color sampling, and our exclusive Vector 4K scaling engine ensures downscaled and upscaled content is presented with unequaled image quality. In addition to four HDMI inputs that support data rates up to 18 Gbps, the HDCP 2.3-compliant processors include an HDMI background input for presenting live, non-scaled content behind the source windows at resolutions up to 5K. The MGP 641 xi 5K SDI model supports 12G-SDI sources, along with HDMI. An HDMI output accommodates a local display, while the DTP3 output can drive a remote display located up to 330 feet (100 meters) away with identical content.

The powerful scaling engine, rack-mountable form factor, and wide variety of presentation and transition effects of the MGP 641 xi 5K all combine to create the optimal signal processing solution for corporate boardrooms, training rooms, and live environments such as public auditoriums. They are equally effective in mission-critical venues that require display of live information, from a situation room or control room to cascading multiple MGP 641 xi 5K units in a command center.

To emphasize your talking points, easily annotate over live content enabled with an optional LinkLicense. Annotations can include free-hand drawing, shapes, lines, and pointer arrows, each in selectable colors. The multi-window processors provide customizable window layouts, video and logo keying, window transition effects, and output rotation. Two-channel embedded audio can be extracted or passed to the video output. Providing enhanced content presentation with on-screen annotation and more, the MGP 641 xi 5K processors are ideal for high-end environments and live events.