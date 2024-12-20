SCN Stocking Stuffer: Audio-Technica AT-UMX3

This holiday season, get your audiophile the Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 desktop mixer. Whether they are novices or experienced users, the audio mixer is a compact, easy-to-use, USB mixer that delivers high-quality sound for livestreams and other applications. Featuring a high-performance A/D converter (up to 24-bit/192 kHz) and plug-and-play operation, the AT-UMX3 lets you connect to your computer or mobile device to easily produce professional-quality mixes. Ideal for podcasters, musicians, and anyone that likes to mix up audio, the all-in-one interface easily connects to a condenser or dynamic microphone (with XLR or ¼-inch plug), guitar, and keyboard. No tricks, no going to engineering—your stream is sent to your audience exactly as you hear it.

(Image credit: Future)

SCN Stocking Stuffers is a seasonal series highlighting affordable Pro AV tools for professionals on your "nice" list.

