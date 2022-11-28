Scalable Display Technologies to Debut Software Update at I/ITSEC 2022

Scalable Display Technologies, a technology company that specializes in software for automatically calibrating the color, brightness and geometry of images from multiple projectors, announces a new software update, version 9.0, with new third-party integrations and improved features and functionality. Scalable will showcase version 9.0 at I/ITSEC 2022 in Orlando, FL, from Nov. 28–Dec. 2, 2022.

“I/ITSEC is the world’s largest modeling, simulation and training event—it’s one of Scalable’s most prominent events of the year,” said James T. Pietsch, director of global accounts for Scalable Display Technologies. “We are excited to unveil new features, including streamlined calibration functionality and third-party integrations, during I/ITSEC. We will also demonstrate the latest software release with our partner Electric Picture Display Systems. The interactive demonstration will feature a live calibration with three Norxe true-4k projectors fed by the Aechelon Nucleus image—plus a sneak preview of some exciting future dev we’re actively working on.”

[JUST RELEASED: SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2022] (opens in new tab)

Scalable’s 9.0 software update is available with new features for Scalable Desktop, a simplified blending solution for scaling Windows across many projectors; Scalable Panel Assembly (SPA), a tailor-made display calibration software for CAVEs and faceted displays; and Scalable Display Manager, the flagship product used in simulation and attractions with limitless possibilities for large-format display. The latest update includes several usability improvements, including a new blending algorithm that optimizes system resolution on complex screens with predetermined frustum. Scalable’s toolset also includes a new LED integration for fixed control points decoupled from the projectors and the cameras, allowing for rapid recalibration regardless of projector drift or replacements.

(Image credit: Scalable Display Technologies)

[AV Network's top stories, product news, and expert insights] (opens in new tab)

Scalable’s version 9.0 boasts new third-party integrations, including Unreal Engine 5.1 compatibility through enhanced MPCDI profiles and direct nDisplay export. Scalable has fully integrated the Westar Warper4k, supporting the latest collimated screen panel, color calibration, brightness matching, and black level uplift. Additionally, 9.0 brings improvements to Scalable’s Software Development Kit (SDK) by adding support for the OpenGL core profile, plus a new Data-Only mode for DirectX12, Vulkan and other specialized graphics languages.