Samsung Installs Massive New LED Displays in Times Square

Samsung Electronics recently completed an expansive five-screen LED display installation on One Times Square using the company’s SMART LED Signage XPS Series. The new displays from Samsung measure more than 11,639 square feet when combined.

Samsung's new displays at One Times Square take up the entire front facing panel and reflect some of the most valuable advertising displays in the world. The displays feature premium center-stage exposure with full motion video, live-streaming, and interactive capabilities.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“We are excited to showcase our LED displays at one of the world's most renowned destinations,” said Seog-gi Kim, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics. “New York's Times Square is not only a high-traffic location, it is a symbolic center of culture and commerce, making it the ideal place to showcase our leading technology on such a colossal scale.”

PRISMVIEW, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics America, was responsible for the design, supply, manufacturing, and installation of the project. Last year, Samsung also completed installation of outdoor LED signage at Two Times Square, located opposite from this recently completed project.

Samsung’s SMART LED Signage XPS Series features a reinforced design to deliver uninterrupted color-uniform content in any setting. The XPS 160 and XPS 080 models used at One Times Square feature advanced color calibration, an energy-saving design, and high-quality, tier-one LED diodes.