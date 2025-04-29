Here's How Samsung Enhances the Live Event Experience

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) recently upgraded its fan experience with an ecosystem of Samsung Electronics America Outdoor LED video walls, TVs, and Galaxy tablets. From the front row to the farthest corners of the outdoor venue, Samsung Displays help ensure fans enjoy every moment of their favorite artists.

[If You Build It, Will They Come?]

The collaboration’s centerpiece is an upgraded installation of two custom Samsung XRB Series Outdoor LED displays located on both sides of the stage. Since Walmart AMP’s opening in 2014, these video walls have been a signature feature of the venue. The upgraded displays deliver stunning picture quality, giving every fan—whether in the pit or on Choctaw Plaza—a clear view of each show. Engineered specifically for outdoor environments, these high-resolution screens ensure crisp, clear images even in direct sunlight.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“Walmart AMP is Northwest Arkansas’ premier outdoor concert venue, combining cutting-edge technology with top-tier performances in a uniquely intimate setting,” said Nick Zazal, general manager, Walmart AMP. “Even with a capacity of 11,000, the video walls bring fans up close and personal with their favorite artists. They help you see the artists more clearly and feel the energy, emotion and magic of every performance.”

Additionally, 75 models of the Samsung Pro TV Terrace Edition placed throughout the venue serve as digital touchpoints that connect fans to the venue’s broader cultural mission to foster access to the arts and build community through live music. These displays promote upcoming concerts, highlight sponsors, showcase live concert feeds and provide information about concessions and amenities.

Walmart AMP also leverages 22 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablets to streamline inventory management in its food & beverage operations. The tablets improve operational efficiency, allowing the venue staff to work in harmony, contributing to a smoother, more enjoyable experience for fans.

“Every seat at Walmart AMP feels like the best seat in the house thanks to the Outdoor LED’s spectacular viewing angles,” said Sara Grofcsik, head of sales, display division, Samsung Electronics America. “By outfitting the venue with Samsung’s live event displays, Walmart AMP can deliver a visually stunning, immersive concert experience from lights up to the final applause.”