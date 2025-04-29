Here's How Samsung Enhances the Live Event Experience

By ( AV Network ) published

Upgraded video walls at the Walmart AMP deliver crisp, clear images during live performances.

Samsung displays enhance the guest experience at Walmart AMP.
(Image credit: Samsung)

The Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) recently upgraded its fan experience with an ecosystem of Samsung Electronics America Outdoor LED video walls, TVs, and Galaxy tablets. From the front row to the farthest corners of the outdoor venue, Samsung Displays help ensure fans enjoy every moment of their favorite artists.

[If You Build It, Will They Come?]

The collaboration’s centerpiece is an upgraded installation of two custom Samsung XRB Series Outdoor LED displays located on both sides of the stage. Since Walmart AMP’s opening in 2014, these video walls have been a signature feature of the venue. The upgraded displays deliver stunning picture quality, giving every fan—whether in the pit or on Choctaw Plaza—a clear view of each show. Engineered specifically for outdoor environments, these high-resolution screens ensure crisp, clear images even in direct sunlight.

Samsung displays enhance the guest experience at Walmart AMP.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“Walmart AMP is Northwest Arkansas’ premier outdoor concert venue, combining cutting-edge technology with top-tier performances in a uniquely intimate setting,” said Nick Zazal, general manager, Walmart AMP. “Even with a capacity of 11,000, the video walls bring fans up close and personal with their favorite artists. They help you see the artists more clearly and feel the energy, emotion and magic of every performance.”

Additionally, 75 models of the Samsung Pro TV Terrace Edition placed throughout the venue serve as digital touchpoints that connect fans to the venue’s broader cultural mission to foster access to the arts and build community through live music. These displays promote upcoming concerts, highlight sponsors, showcase live concert feeds and provide information about concessions and amenities.

Walmart AMP also leverages 22 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ tablets to streamline inventory management in its food & beverage operations. The tablets improve operational efficiency, allowing the venue staff to work in harmony, contributing to a smoother, more enjoyable experience for fans.

“Every seat at Walmart AMP feels like the best seat in the house thanks to the Outdoor LED’s spectacular viewing angles,” said Sara Grofcsik, head of sales, display division, Samsung Electronics America. “By outfitting the venue with Samsung’s live event displays, Walmart AMP can deliver a visually stunning, immersive concert experience from lights up to the final applause.”

AVNetwork Staff

The AVNetwork staff are storytellers focused on the professional audiovisual and technology industry. Their mission is to keep readers up-to-date on the latest AV/IT industry and product news, emerging trends, and inspiring installations.

More about installations

Winsted Expands Pinnacle Collection with New Technology Furniture

1 SOUND Loudspeakers Keep the Party Going at Mosaic Nightclub

Winsted Expands Pinnacle Collection with New Technology Furniture
See more latest
Most Popular
A control room with displays donned in Winsted furniture.
Winsted Expands Pinnacle Collection with New Technology Furniture
1 SOUND loudspeakers keep everyone dancing at Mosaic Nightclub.
1 SOUND Loudspeakers Keep the Party Going at Mosaic Nightclub
Josh Blalock, Chief Video Evangelist at Jabra
Workplace 2025: Jabra
Mark Corbin, President at Vanco International
Workplace 2025: Vanco International
A sky view of Northwest Stadium, home of NFL&#039;s Washington Commanders.
LEA Professional Amps Up Northwest Stadium for Washington Commanders Action and More
The InfoComm 2025 logo.
InfoComm 2025 to Explore Tech, Trends, and the Future of Conferencing and Collaboration
A man and a woman in business attire look at the news.
Pro AV Newsmakers: A FORTÉ Acquisition Highlights Another Busy Week
Prakash Arunkundrum, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager at Logitech for Business
Workplace 2025: Logitech for Business
Michael Ferrer, Senior Director of Solutions Sales at Sharp
Workplace 2025: Sharp
Underutilized Space Transformed into ‘IT Innovative Space’ for Learning Development with LG Digital Display Technology
New Mexico State University Unveils Innovation Space