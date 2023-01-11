Road to ISE: IPMX

The turn of the new year brings ISE (opens in new tab) into focus and the Alliance for IP Media Solutions (opens in new tab) (AIMS) is ready to bring the latest round of developments, demonstrations, and IPMX-ready products to attendees. ISE is the most international pro AV show, which was a big part of why we picked ISE to launch IPMX in 2020. Not only is IPMX a truly open standard, but its development is a truly international effort drawing engineering and marketing talent from more than a dozen countries.

Swing By the AIMS Stand

Andrew Starks, AIMS Marketing Work Group Chair/Director of Product Management at Macnica (Image credit: AIMS) "We’re confident that no trip to ISE would be complete without a visit to AIMS and we cannot wait to see you there."

This year at ISE, there are many reasons you’ll want to swing by the AIMS stand (5J550), starting with the many demonstrations planned throughout the show floor. To start, the AMD-Xilinx booth (5D300) will include a multi-vendor interoperability demonstration that includes an IPMX dvLED wall tile. Macnica (5E670) will be showing 1, 10, and 100 GbE ST 2110 and IPMX components and software in a live demonstration while Matrox (5C500) will be featuring their IPMX-Ready senders and receivers that work with HDMI and HDBaseT. In fact, the HDBaseT Alliance (2M650) will show seamless integration between HDBaseT and IPMX using the same control software, highlighting the power of blending protocols and transport into a single system.

At the AIMS booth, home of IPMX, we will be showing off the latest advancements in the standard, including the premier of interoperable HDCP between IPMX HDMI, and HDBaseT devices, along with demonstrations of synchronization, subframe, latency software implementations, and the NMOS control protocol. All the above is on top of even more demonstrations and activities that we’ll have to save for the show.

We are also making sure that we have plenty of technical experts on hand to share their knowledge and insights with anyone interested in the details and direction of IPMX. In many cases, these are the same people who are working on the standard, so you’ll never have a better chance to have your questions answered!

That’s why we’re confident that no trip to ISE would be complete without a visit to AIMS and we cannot wait to see you there!

